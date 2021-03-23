Only third of prohibited content removed by Twitter, Russian watchdog says

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. Twitter has removed only a third of content prohibited in Russia, Russia’s mass media watchdog said on Tuesday.

"Roscomnadzor (the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media - TASS) informs that after it took measures to slow down Twitter traffic on March 10, 2021, the social network began to remove prohibited content but actually has removed only a third of prohibited content with child pornography, materials pushing children to suicide, advertising the production and use of drugs. <…> The pace of deleting such information is unsatisfactory," it said.