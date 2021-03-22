US company violates Sputnik V patent rights, says Russian Direct Investment Fund

NOVO-OGAREVO, March 22. /TASS/. A US company has violated patent rights to the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, chief executive of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev said on Monday.

"One of the US companies manufacturing the vaccine violates our patents. We have notified this company and want to start a dialog. We will not claim any funds from them during the pandemic period but we will definitely take seriously the protection of our intellectual property rights," Dmitriev said.

The Russia’s first coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V has been registered to date in 55 countries with the populating totaling 1.4 bln people.