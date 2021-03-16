Russia’s Krasnodar region to increase new vineyards planting by over 10% in 2021

KRASNODAR, March 16. /TASS/. New vineyards planned for planting in Russia’s southern Krasnodar region in 2021 reaches 1,700 hectares, which is 200 hectares more than a year earlier, Governor of the Krasnodar region Veniamin Kondratyev said in an interview with TASS.

At the end of December, it was reported that in 2020 more than 1,500 hectares of young vineyards were planted. All in all, according to Vice Governor of the Krasnodar region Andrey Korobka, the region has the largest vineyard areas in Russia - about 27,000 hectares.

"The Krasnodar region accounts for a third of the country's vineyards, and we are gradually increasing the annual area of new plantings. In 2015, it was 1,200 hectares per year, now it reaches 1,700 hectares. The first 120 hectares were planted in Anapa, Novorossiysk, and Temryuk," Kondratyev said.

He noted that the majority of the new seedlings were grown in in the Krasnodar region. According to him, at the moment there are three such centers in the region, they produce 4.5 mln seedlings per year.

He also clarified that this year around 614 mln rubles ($8.42 mln) will be allocated from the regional budget to support winemaking. The funds will be used for new plantings and caring for vineyards.

Russia’s Krasnodar region is the country’s leading region in the development of viticulture and wine industry, with its wine products supplied to 20 countries. By 2024, the region plans to increase supplies to 445,000 decaliters. Over 20 agricultural producers in the region have licenses for manufacturing and retail sale of alcohol.