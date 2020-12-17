Bitcoin price surpasses $23,000, hitting fresh all-time high

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. The price of Bitcoin soared by 8.1% during the trading session on Thursday reaching the peak level of $23,090 as it hit a fresh all-time high, according to the trading data as of 12:06 am Moscow time.

As of 12:26 am, the Bitcoin price equaled $23,110 (+8.2%).

Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency invented in 2008 by an unknown person or group of people using the name Satoshi Nakamoto.

It is a decentralized digital currency without a central bank or single administrator that can be sent from user to user on the peer-to-peer bitcoin network without intermediaries.