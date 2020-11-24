Russian ministry to work on new Arctic cleanup program

MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. Russia’s Ministry of Nature will make a new plan for a big cleanup in the Arctic. In addition to it, the ministry will also work on a new plan to handle waste in the North, Minister Alexander Kozlov said.

"The Arctic requires a big cleanup," the minister said at the Federation Council’s meeting on the Arctic and Antarctic. "We shall offer a new program on a big cleanup in the North, and I hope you will join this work, and together we will be able to have the Arctic cleaned from scrap barrels and metal."

The minister mentioned the Russian Arctic National Park, where more than 10,000 tonnes of barrels remain.

The ministry will also address adjusting the system of handling waste in the Arctic. "Unfortunately," the minister said, "when the existing system was offered, the authors did not mind the specifics of the North. In near time, the ministry will present suggestions on how to coordinate work with the regions."

First Deputy Minister for Development of the Far East and Arctic Alexander Krutikov stressed businesses are prepared to participate in the Arctic cleanup. "I have discussed with companies how they could participate in the cleanup, and I do not doubt leading players will support us," he said.