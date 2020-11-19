Media: Hainan opens investment cooperation channel with Russia, Russian-speaking states

HAIKOU, November 19. /TASS/. The administrative center of Hainan, Haikou, has created an official channel to promote investment cooperation with Russia and Russian-speaking countries. According to the Haikou Daily, the local authorities signed several agreements with the Russian side.

According to the news outlet, in order to enhance cooperation in this area, the Haikou Office for the Promotion of Investment Cooperation concluded online agreements with the Russian Solidarity Bank, the Russian-Asian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RASPP), as well as with China Huaming International Investment.

"Hainan's free trade port is a new 'model project' for China, demonstrating Beijing's openness towards other countries," said Igor Chumakovsky, Chairman of the Board of Solidarity Bank. "We are interested in expanding cooperation with Haikou in such areas as financial sector, science and technology, trade and economics, tourism. We are ready to create a new future for Russian-Chinese cooperation hand in hand."

In accordance with the agreements, the Russian bank and RASPP will work out issues related to the creation of their representative offices in Haikou. They will help companies from Russia and a number of other countries to develop the investment potential of Hainan's free trade port.

“Thanks to these agreements, we were able to create a channel for promoting investment cooperation with Russian-speaking countries, in particular, with the CIS, as well as with the states of Central and Eastern Europe,” the Haikou investment department commented on this event. “We will continue to work in said direction, we will make efforts to ensure an even more active inflow of foreign capital".

In recent years, Haikou has been stepping up cooperation with Russia on economics and tourism. According to the local authorities, this cooperation has already brought encouraging results. It is expected that in the future the administrative center of Hainan will establish a partnership with the Russian Federation in the field of energy and expand bilateral ties in the trade sphere.