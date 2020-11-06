Hainan's Haikou establishes sister city relations with Costa Rica's Quepos

HAIKOU, November 6. /TASS/. The administrative center of Hainan, Haikou, has established sister city relations with Quepos, located on the west coast of Costa Rica. According to the Hainan Daily, the sides signed a memorandum of understanding.

According to the newspaper, Quepos became the 42nd sister city of Haikou. These contacts are expected to increase the scale and effectiveness of China's Belt and Road Initiative.

"The diplomatic missions of China and Costa Rica have provided valuable support for the establishment of sister city relations, which indicates the constant strengthening of friendship between our countries," the Haikou mayor's office said. "Haikou is a key city thanks to which the program is boosting the openness of Hainan's free trade port".

The Haikou authorities also expressed interest in increasing cooperation with government agencies and commercial organizations of Quepos, proposing to attract investors from Costa Rica to implement a program to create a big international financial and economic center on Hainan. "We are ready to intensify trade and economic contacts, to strengthen friendship and mutual understanding," the city administration said.

The Mayor of Quepos Kimjin Chzhongwan stated that the establishment of sister city relations "was actively supported by many interested parties." According to the mayor, Costa Ricans "are striving for close and fruitful cooperation with Haikou, which is involved in internationalization processes."

According to the Chinese authorities, Hainan is developing close relations with 65 foreign cities, including the Russian ones - Vladimir ( a sister city of Haikou), Yalta, Khabarovsk and Krasnogorsk of the Moscow region (maintain close ties with Sanya).