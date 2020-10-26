Russian company to launch Canadian tractors production

ROSTOV-ON-DON, October 26. /TASS/. Rostselmash group of companies planned to launch manufacturing of Versatile tractors currently assembled on the company’s site in Canada within the framework of building a new tractor plant in Rostov-on-Don, press service of the Russian agricultural machinery producer told TASS on Monday.

"Company’s plans include mastering of production of Versatile tractors currently manufactured in Canada on its sites," a spokesperson says. Production will be launched at a new tractor plant Rostselmash intends to build in Rostov-on-Don.

The company is already producing two lines of Versatile machinery. Rostselmash will expand the current model line and will assemble tractors of two other lines currently produced in Canada only at its new plant. The Russian manufacturer plans to start plant development work in March 2021 and launch the conveyor as early as in 2023. The company will invest 4 bln rubles ($52.3 mln). The corporate investment program by 2023 amounts to almost 20 bln rubles ($261.6 mln).

The strategic objective of Rostselmash is to cover all market segments with the machinery produced in-house, the company says.

Rostselmash focuses on production mastering of individual components and on fostering a pool of Russian vendors for import substitution, the press service added.