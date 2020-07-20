Banks post 50% drop in applications for pandemic-related repayment holidays

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. Banks posted a two-fold decrease in applications by households for repayment holidays due to the coronavirus pandemic-related reasons in June, Director General of the Equifax credit reference agency Oleg Lagutkin told TASS.

"In the second half of June the number of restructuring applications dropped two-fold compared with the first half of June to around 14,000 applications. Amid the current environment that trend may be expected to persist in coming weeks," he said.

Banks have approved 65%, or 225,000 repayment holidays applications due to the coronavirus-related reasons since the beginning of the infection spread, Lagutkin added.

"Banks have received 346,000 restructuring applications from physical entities. Of the total number of applications, repayment holidays have been provided on 65% of applications (225,000)," he said.