Russia’s S7 airline to resume all domestic flights in June

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. Russia’s S7 airline plans to resume all domestic flights performed during the 2020 winter season and last summer, in June, the company said in a statement on Monday.

"In June, S7 Airlines plans to resume all domestic flights performed in the winter of 2020 and the summer of 2019. The majority of new directions are opened within the framework of development of the destination network of Siberian hubs - Novosibirsk and Irkutsk," the statement said.

The company expects passenger flow to increase by 50% in June compared with May, while the number of flights - by 40%. Earlier reports said that April passenger flow of S7 dropped by 78.9% in annual terms to 214,000 passengers. May results have not been announced yet.