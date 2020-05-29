Hainan's delegation submits more than 50 proposals at Beijing sessions

HAIKOU, May 29. /TASS/. Hainan's representatives at the session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference proposed 55 legislative initiatives, according to the Hainan Daily newspaper.

The news outlet writes that 19 members of the CPPCC from Hainan from May 28 began returning home from Beijing. They took part in the discussion of the report on the work of the Chinese government, the draft of the first Civil Code in the country's history and other documents. As the newspaper writes, during the session the delegates paid special attention to facilitating reforms and developing the country, as well as improving the living standards of various categories of the population.

The delegation proposed more than fifty legislative initiatives on the promotion of Hainan's free trade zone, environmentally friendly and high-quality economic development, and the increase of the people's income. According to the Hainan Daily, their counterparts in Beijing praised the delegation’s proposals and its highly professional work.

The third session of the 13th convocation of the NPC and session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference were originally supposed to open on March 3 and 5. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, both were postponed till May 21-22. In addition, instead of the usual ten days, the sessions lasted one week. Thus, their program was significantly adjusted and reduced, however, the parliamentarians had a very busy agenda.