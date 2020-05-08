Timber deliveries begin on Northern Dvina in Arkhangelsk Region

There are plans to transport more than 600,000 cubic meters of timber cut in winter, according to the Titan Group of Companies

ARKHANGELSK, May 8. /TASS/. Timber deliveries along the Northern Dvina began in the Arkhangelsk Region. Local experts forecast complicated rafting after the warm winter.

"TS Pskov has brought first barges with timber," the Titan Group of Companies’ press service said. "According to the Belomor Rafting Company, the navigation will be complicated this year. In the anomalously warm winter we were unable to create the planned number of rafts, and thus timber deliveries will be made mostly by barges." First barges followed melting ice on the Northern Dvina. Even now some ice blocks still slide off the shores floating into the river. Others come from the Dvina’s arm — the Pinega.