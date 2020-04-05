Kremlin spokesman calls for getting prepared for global economic crisis

MOSCOW, April 5. /TASS/. Coordination of anti-crisis measures by many states will be needed to overcome an economic crisis provoked by the coronavirus pandemic among other causes that will be felt further on, Russian president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

"We are fully aware that the global crisis that has been provoked by, among other causes, by the coronavirus, will be felt further on. And we should get prepared for this crisis. And, naturally, coordination of actions, of anti-crisis measures of many states will be needed," he said in an interview with the Moscow. Kremlin. Putin program on the Rossiya-1 television channel.

"A lot of work is to be done," he added.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. To date, more than 1.1 million people have been infected worldwide and over 60,000 deaths have been reported.

So far, a total of 5,389 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 355 patients having recovered from the virus. The country’s latest data indicates 45 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.