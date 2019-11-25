Nepali foreign minister says country seeks to obtain full SCO membership

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Nepal would like to obtain a full-fledged SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organization) membership, Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali told a joint press conference following the talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Monday.

"We actively participate in the work of such organizations as SCO, in which we have had the dialogue partner status since 2015," he said. "Of course, we would like to be granted a full-fledged membership, for doing which we will require the help of founding countries, including Russia," the minister added.

Nepal’s foreign policy is based solely on peaceful philosophy, he emphasized. "We are convinced that any contradictions should be settled through dialogue and mutual respect, which is why the SCO participation is important for us," the diplomat noted.

Joint projects with Russia

Nepal is interested in expanding its investment potential and invites Russia to participate in joint projects, the country's top diplomat stated.

"Kathmandu and Moscow have long been working together at many international platforms, harmonizing policy for the sake of enhancing stability in the world. We are doing that considering common interests," he said.

Russia is the leader in many areas of cooperation, including such fields as energy, the minister claimed. "It is necessary to bring our cooperation to a new level in the future and open access to the most promising economic areas — the development and production of subsoil resources, energy and water energy diversification," he noted.

Gyawali added that he had discussed "the issues of boosting mutual investments and establishing a stable investment flow" with Lavrov.