Morocco favors stronger economic ties with Russia

SOCHI, October 24. /TASS/. Morocco is in favor of strengthening ties with Russia in various fields, including economy and agriculture, Moroccan Prime Minister Saad Eddine el-Othmani said after a meeting with Russian Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev in Sochi, the Maghreb Arab Press news agency reported.

El-Othmani leads the country’s delegation at the Russia-Africa Summit. It also includes Minister of Energy, Mines and Environment Aziz Rabbah and Minister Delegate to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Living Abroad Mohsen Jazouli.

"There are numerous opportunities for diversifying and expanding cooperation between Morocco and Russia," the prime minister said. He reiterated "Rabat’s willingness and determination to strengthen ties with Russia in various fields, in particular in economy and agriculture."

He also pointed to "deep historical relations between Morocco and Russia." According to el-Othmani, King Mohammed VI’s visit to Russia in March 2016 gave a fresh impetus to bilateral cooperation. He also welcomed bilateral rapprochement on a number of global issues.

On October 23-24, the resort city of Sochi is hosting the Russia-Africa Summit, co-chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Egypt’s head of state Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. The leaders of all 54 African countries have been invited to come. Eight major African integration associations and organizations are also involved in the event. On the summit’s sidelines, an economic forum is being held, which is attended by the continent’s heads of state, representatives of the business community and government agencies. The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the event, and TASS is the official photo host agency of the summit and economic forum.