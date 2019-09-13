Gazprom cannot supply gas via OPAL pipeline above capacity set by court, says regulator

"Since the verdict was brought Gazprom has been forbidden to supply gas using the transit capacities which are affected by that decision. According to the Federal Network Agency, Gazprom has alternative routes and shipping terminals for further fulfillment of its obligations to supply gas to the European Union," the regulator said.

BERLIN, September 13. /TASS/. According to the verdict of the European Court of Justice, Russian Gazprom is banned from supplying gas via OPAL pipeline exceeding the capacity prescribed by the court’s decision. This is according to a statement issued by Germany’s Federal Network Agency.

"If the company violates the conditions defined by the verdict, the Federal Network Agency reserves the right to impose fines," the document stresses.

Moreover, Gazprom will not be able to take part in the auction for OPAL pipeline capacities on September 16, according to a statement issued by Germany’s Federal Network Agency.

In its statement the German regulator demanded that the verdict of the European Court of Justice on OPAL pipeline should be immediately implemented. That means that the company-operator OPAL Gastransport GmbH should be banned from participating in additional auctions for gas pipeline capacities.

"The Federal Network Agency considers OPAL Gastransport to be prohibited from holding additional auctions for transit capacities since the court decision was taken. This in particular applies to the auction for October, which was supposed to be held on September 16," the document says.