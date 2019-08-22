Sanctions not critical for Skolkovo’s cooperation with Germany, says Foundation co-chair

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Co-chairman of the Skolkovo Foundation Arkady Dvorkovich does not consider anti-Russia sanctions imposed by the European Union and a number of other countries a limiting factor for cooperation with German companies on the majority of areas.

"Obviously, sanctions slow down the development both for our foreign partners and for us, but they do not restrict most of our activities. We evidence that leading German companies work in Russia, work with Skolkovo. Those are Siemens, Volkswagen, Metro and many more, they continue (operations) and expand cooperation both with Skolkovo and with Russia overall. Separate issues arise with payments and maybe somewhere else, but those are not major problems for cooperation expansion," he told reporters following the visit of German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas to Skolkovo Science and Technology Institute (Skoltech) on Thursday.

Dvorkovich added that the visit of Foreign Minister to Skoltech had been initiated by the German side. "Our foreign colleagues find out increasingly more about what is going on in Skolkovo, what successes we have achieved, which is why I think that (the decision on Maas’ visit to Skoltech - TASS) was recommended by the staff of the own ministry, embassy, which work here, in Russia, work particularly with us," Dvorkovich said.