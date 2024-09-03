ZNPP staff ready to show IAEA chief any sites he wants to see

MELITOPOL, September 3. /TASS/. The staff at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP) is looking forward to International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi’s visit this week and is ready to take him anywhere he would like to go in the complex, the plant’s Communications Director Yevgeniya Yashina told TASS.

"We are expecting him this week. We are ready to show Mr. Grossi any facilities he is interested in under the current security conditions," she said.

IAEA chief Rafael Grossi departed for Energodar on Monday evening to visit the ZNPP. He briefed the public about this on his X page, noting that the purpose of the visit was to continue the agency’s assistance and "help prevent a nuclear accident." Grossi also met with Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko and the country's nuclear regulator Oleg Korikov before visiting the ZNPP.

Earlier, the agency said that he intended to hold high-level talks in Ukraine before assessing the situation at the ZNPP. The IAEA chief’s upcoming visit will be his fifth since September 2022, when the agency set up its permanent presence at the site.

During a visit to Kurchatov to inspect the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant on August 27, Grossi announced that he would travel to Ukraine before returning to Russia. The IAEA chief said he would discuss the situation around the Zaporozhye nuke plant with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky.