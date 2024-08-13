More than 380 Su-30 fighters in service abroad

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 13. /TASS/. More than 380 export versions of the Su-30 fighter jet assembled at the Irkutsk Aviation Plant are in service abroad, according to the presentation of Yakovlev CEO Andrey Boginsky for the Army 2024 forum.

"We have nine foreign operators of the Su-30 developed by the Sukhoi Design Bureau," Boginsky said. Airplanes are produced at the Irkutsk Aviation Plant and their production was mastered abroad through experience sharing with foreign specialists, he added.

Seven countries are also operating more than 70 Yak-130 fighter trainers supplied for export, the presentation reads.