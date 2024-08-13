Zaporozhye nuke plant safely protected now, spokesperson says

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. The Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP) is currently well-protected as every effort is being made to run it safely, ZNPP Spokesperson Yevgenia Yashina told TASS.

"As regards potential attacks on the Zaporozhye NPP, the plant is well-protected today. We are making every effort to ensure the plant is operated safely," she emphasized.

Except for artillery shelling of the city outskirts on Monday evening, when six Ukrainian projectiles were fired toward Energodar, causing no damage, no new Ukrainian attacks on either the city or the ZNPP were reported overnight, Yashina added.

Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the We Are Together with Russia movement, wrote on his Telegram channel on August 12 that "six projectiles were fired as the Nazis shelled Energodar." No injuries were reported.

Nor has the situation around a cooling tower at the ZNPP worsened after a Ukrainian drone attack on August 11.

On Sunday, two direct strikes by Ukrainian UAVs on one of the two cooling towers at the Zaporozhye NPP were registered, resulting in a fire. The main fire was extinguished by Emergencies Ministry units. The fire did not affect the NPP’s operation, as the plant is shut down, and the attacked towers were not involved in the cooling process. Background radiation at the Zaporozhye nuke plant, in Energodar and across the Zaporozhye Region is normal.

The CEO of Russia’s Rosatom State Nuclear Energy Corporation, Alexey Likhachev, slammed the incident as a targeted attack on the plant’s infrastructure that he said violated the principles of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). He urged the IAEA not to stop at stating the inadmissibility of such actions by Ukrainian forces as he said it was necessary to give such actions a political and international assessment.