Russian delegation meets Myanmar’s Defense Ministry officials

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Staff from the press services of leading Russian entities engaged in military-technical cooperation held a meeting with officials from Myanmar's defense and information ministries under the auspices of Russia's Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, the Russian agency said.

"During the visit, the Russian delegation met with officials from Myanmar’s Defense Ministry and Information Ministry that are in charge of media policy issues, and also held a number of meetings with members of Myanmar’s media," the agency said in a statement.

One of the goals of the meeting was to establish direct communication with Myanmar’s government-owned media.

The agency said Myanmar is a reliable partner of Russia in Southeast Asia.

"The high level of trust between Russia and Myanmar in the area of military-technical cooperation makes it possible to develop collaboration in various areas and helps maintain stability in the world," the agency said.

Following the talks and joint consultations, the sides confirmed their readiness for comprehensive cooperation with a view to strengthening collaboration in covering in Russia’s and Myanmar’s news media the accomplishments and prospects of bilateral military-technical cooperation.