Rostec enterprises produce 80% of arms for Ukraine operation

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. Rostec is supplying nearly 80% of arms for the special military operation in Ukraine, CEO Sergey Chemezov said at a meeting with Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

"Nearly 80% of arms used today in the zone of the special military operation are created by our enterprises," he said.

Most enterprises have switched to three-shift work since the beginning of the operation and increased production capacities. Arms to Russian troops are provided in particular by the United Aircraft Corporation, Russian Helicopters Holding, High Precision Complexes Holding, Uralvagonzavod, the Kalashnikov gunsmith, Technodinamika, the United Instrument Manufacturing Corporation, Radio-Electronic Technologies Concern, he said.

"The Defense Ministry received in 2023 new serial Su-57, Su-35S, Su-34, Su-SM2 jets, Il-76MD-90A airlifters, Yak-130 aircraft, Ka-52M, Mi-28NM helicopters, T-90M Proryv tanks, Penicillin artillery reconnaissance complexes and other combat hardware," Chemezov said.