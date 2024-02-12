High-Precision Systems ups output eight times — press service

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. The High-Precision Systems holding company (within Russia’s state-owned Rostec group) has increased the output of air defense weapons and systems several-fold, the company said in its Telegram channel.

"Lately, the High-Precision Systems has increased the production of air defense means and systems, missiles for tactical systems, light armored vehicles and other products several-fold. The output of products in some areas has been up eight times," said the company, which is celebrating its fifteenth anniversary.

Alongside efforts to meet the production targets under the state defense order and upgrade products in line with the new requirements that have emerged in the process of the special military operation, the High-Precision Systems has been conducting proactive research into future models of weapons and military equipment.

"The holding company invests a significant share of its own funds into the development of promising prototypes, as well as in retaining and building up its research and technological potential and expanding production facilities," news release reads.

The High-Precision Systems was established in 2009 with the aim to pool the research and industrial capabilities and expertise of a group of specialized enterprises to create cutting-edge high-tech weapons and military and special equipment for use in the tactical combat zone.