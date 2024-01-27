Russian troops defeat Ukrainian forces in Zaporozhye direction over day

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops in the Zaporozhye direction defeated a brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Rabotin and Nesteryanka settlements. The enemy lost up to 20 servicemen, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.

"In the Zaporozhye direction, units of the Russian group of troops, with the support of artillery, defeated the manpower and equipment of the 63rd mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the areas of the settlements of Rabotino and Nesteryanka, Zaporozhye region. The enemy lost up to 20 military personnel, an armored combat vehicle and two vehicles," the ministry said.

The Russian Ministry of Defense added that the enemy’s Akatsiya self-propelled artillery mount and the self-propelled artillery unit Gvozdika were hit.