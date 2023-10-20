Georgian authorities develop contingency plan for nuclear war, State Security Service says

TBILISI, October 20. /TASS/. The Georgian government has developed in conjunction with specialized institutions a detailed contingency plan to be implemented in case of a nuclear war in the region, Georgian State Security Service Head Grigol Liluashvili told reporters.

"You know that the existing challenges do not exclude the use of nuclear weapons. I am not talking about our country, but about the entire region. Under the leadership of the government, with the participation of the emergency services and our State Security Service, an action plan has been developed and approved, according to which for each agency there is a scenario of actions that we would have to implement, God forbid," he said.

He added that the Health Ministry has a specific plan for stockpiling medicines and treating people, as well as organizing bomb shelters. At the same time, Liluashvili noted that in the event of an actual nuclear attack, bomb shelters could ultimately prove worthless.