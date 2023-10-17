Russia unveils ground-based combat robots fighting in Ukraine operation

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. The ground-based BR-2 robotic vehicle with a flexibly mounted machine-gun and Minyor BR-1 minelaying equipment were unveiled at the Interpolitex 2023 international security show in Moscow, the Gran Scientific and Production Association told TASS on Tuesday.

The BRG-1 robotic vehicle designed to evacuate casualties and deliver cargo was also unveiled at the security show, it said.

"All the three robotic vehicles are on display for the first time. The systems are being successfully employed in the zone of the special military operation and the feedback is positive. In all, about 60 of our combat robots are being employed in the zone of the special military operation. The platforms are operated with a joystick. Russian service members learn how to operate them very quickly," the tech firm said.

The BR-2 robotized platform is employed by Russian assault teams in the special military operation in Ukraine. Russian troops also use the Minyor BR-1 robotic vehicle for remote-controlled minelaying.

The Interpolitex 2023 international security show is running in Moscow on October 17-19.