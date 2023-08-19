Russian army hits Ukraine’s command center, ammunition depot - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces have hit a forward command post of Ukraine’s 10th Army Corps as well as an ammunition depot during a special operation in Ukraine Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov has said.

"In the area of the town of Orekhov in Zaporozhye Region, a forward command post of the 10th Army Corps was hit. In addition, an ammunition depot was destroyed near Goloskov in the Khmelnitsky Region," he said.

According to Konashenkov, operational-tactical and army aviation, missile units and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces over the past day hit Ukraine’s manpower and military equipment in 139 areas.