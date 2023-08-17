Ukrainian drone downed by Russian air defenses over Belgorod Region

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. Russian air defenses shot down a Ukrainian drone targeting Russian facilities over the country’s borderline Belgorod Region, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters on Thursday.

"At around 9:00 a.m. Moscow time today, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack with the use of an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) against facilities on Russian territory was thwarted. [Russian] air defenses detected and destroyed a Ukrainian combat UAV over the Belgorod Region," the Ministry said.

According to it, the thwarted terrorist attack caused neither casualties nor damage.