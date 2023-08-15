Russian company presents anti-tank guided missiles at Army-2023 military expo

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. Russia’s High Precision Systems company (part of the Rostec state corporation) presented the 9M123M and 9M123MF anti-tank guided missiles at the Army-2023 military expo, the corporation said in a statement.

"The High Precision Systems subsidiary presented the 9M123M and 9M123MF anti-tank guided missiles at the forum. The 9M123M advanced missile is nicknamed ‘armor killer’ as it is capable of penetrating armor up to 1.1 meters thick," the statement reads.

According to Rostec, the 9M123M missile is designed to eliminate armored targets, including advanced tanks and other armored equipment, and the 9M123MF missile is designed to hit enemy firing points and fortifications, along with armored vehicles and troops.

Rostec added that the new missiles could be installed on helicopters, including the Mi-28NE.

The Army-2023 International Military-Technical Forum is taking place at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center, the Alabino shooting range and the Kubinka airfield on August 14-20. About 1,500 leading Russian defense enterprises, as well as 85 foreign companies and organizations from seven countries are taking part in the forum's exhibition and business program.