Defense chief inspects Russian military products at Army-2023 forum and exposition

KUBINKA /Moscow Region/, August 14. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu has inspected various products made by the domestic defense industry now on exhibit at the Army-2023 International Military-Technical Forum, which kicked off in Kubinka outside Moscow on Monday.

In particular, Shoigu examined the Kornet-D1 self-propelled anti-tank missile system, the Lotos 120 mm self-propelled artillery system, the Zavet-D automated control system managing airborne mortar teams, the Drok 82 mm self-propelled mortar and the Aistyonok portable radar reconnaissance station.

The relevant exhibition stands also showcased the Oryol round-the-clock, optical-electronic, multifunctional device, Orlan-30 and Orlan-10 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), the Kub system equipped with guided munitions, the Lancet system equipped with small and medium-sized loitering munitions, the Supercam-S350 drone, the Malva 152 mm self-propelled artillery system, and the Tornado-G 122 mm multiple launch missile system.

The defense chief also heard a report on the capabilities of the Planshet-M-IR artillery battalion fire control system, the PRP-5 Mars-2000 mobile reconnaissance vehicle, and the Salaga-O system for integrated intelligence processing.

The stand of the Era R&D complex, in particular, features the Syurpriz-PRO quadcopter, the Cheburashka acoustic reconnaissance system, and medical supplies made of carbon and carbon composites.

Shoigu also viewed goods produced by a number of Russian companies serving the defense sector, including an air-to-air advanced guided airborne missile developed by the Kurganpribor research and production facility, and met with senior executives from Promsvyazbank and Novikombank.