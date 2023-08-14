Russian defense chief visits Chinese, Iranian, Indian stands at Army-2023 military expo

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 14. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergey Shoigu has visited the Indian, Iranian and Chinese stands at the Army-2023 military expo, a TASS correspondent reported.

Unmanned aerial vehicles, guided missiles and missile systems were demonstrated to the Russian defense chief at the Chinese stand, along with military clothing and means of individual protection.

Shoigu also visited the Iranian stand, which features Arash, Ababil-5 and Karrar unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as the Hunter-2 electronic warfare system.

In addition, the Russian defense chief visited India’s stand and the stand of the Russian Emergencies Ministry’s Center for Emergency Psychological Aid.

According to a Chinese Defense Ministry spokesperson, the country’s Defense Minister Li Shangfu will visit Russia on August 14-19 to take part in the 11th Moscow Conference on International Security, which is expected to take place at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center.

The Army-2023 International Military-Technical Forum is taking place at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center, the Alabino shooting range and the Kubinka airfield on August 14-20. About 1,500 leading Russian defense enterprises will take part in the forum’s exhibition and business program, discussing the development of the Russian Armed Forces and defense industry, as well as defense cooperation with other countries. As many as 85 foreign companies and organizations from seven countries plan to participate in the forum. The event is being organized by the Russian Defense Ministry. TASS serves as its strategic media partner.