Russian Defense Ministry gives details of ‘Alyosha’ tank crew battle in Zaporozhye Region

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry has revealed details of how the crew of the Russian Armed Forces’ T-80 tank called ‘Alyosha’ defeated a column of Ukrainian armed forces’ armored vehicles in the Zaporozhye area and added that they were nominated by the Russian defense minister to be awarded the Heroes of Russia title.

The ministry said that the tank crew under the command of Senior Lieutenant Rasim Baksikov came under massive artillery fire, in which the driver was wounded. The crew commander evacuated the wounded serviceman from the vehicle and did first aid. Having transferred the driver to the forward medical unit, Baksikov decided to stand in for him in the battle.

"Lieutenant Alexander Levakov, having assessed the situation, decided to replace the wounded crew member and took the tank commander's workplace and moved in the direction of the positions of Russian motorized rifle regiment to provide support to the defenders. On the approach to one of the settlements, Lieutenant Levakov detected eight enemy vehicles, including two tanks, in one of the nearby wooded areas," the Defense Ministry said.

Baksikov engaged with overwhelming enemy forces.

"Thanks to skillful control of the combat vehicle and competent use of the terrain conditions for stealthy movement, the Russian tank's entry into the firing line was unexpected for the enemy. Rasim Baksikov, at the driver's seat, skillfully maneuvered on the battlefield and directed the work of the crew. Lieutenant Alexander Levakov, in the commander’s position, promptly and competently relayed target guidance to the gunner and directed the tank’s fire," the ministry said.

The crew destroyed two enemy T-72B tanks with accurate fire. In the next 30 minutes, one M113 armored personnel carrier and five US-manufactured MaxxPro armored personnel carriers, together with the troops.

"When the combat vehicle ran out of ammunition, crew commander Rasim Baksikov decided to go to reload, and another tank was sent to the battle site," the ministry said.

Having fired three shots at the advancing infantry, the second Russian tank was hit with enemy artillery fire. After realizing that the crew of the damaged vehicle needed help, Senior Lieutenant Rasim Baksikov and his crew decided to evacuate the damaged tank from the line of contact to a safe place.

"The towing of the tank was carried out under incessant enemy fire. Thanks to the resolute actions of the servicemen, the crew of the tank was rescued. During the battle, the enemy losses, apart from destroyed hardware, were up to 100 fighters killed and wounded," the Defense Ministry concluded.