Russian air defenses intercept two upgraded Ukrainian S-200 missiles – Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Russian air defenses intercepted two S-200 air defense missiles upgraded to hit ground targets in the past day, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said.

"Air defenses intercepted two S-200 air defense missiles upgraded to hit ground targets, seven Storm Shadow cruise missiles and two HIMARS rockets in the past 24 hours," he specified.

According to Konashenkov, six Ukrainian drones were downed near Verkhnekamenka in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Spornoye, Pervomaiskoye and Maryinka in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Marfopol in the Zaporozhye Region.