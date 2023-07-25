Belarusian communications, engineering, chemical personnel training with Wagner fighters

MINSK, July 25. /TASS/. Belarusian communication personnel, as well as Radiological, Chemical and Biological Defense units and engineer troops are training jointly with military instructors from the Wagner Private Military Company, the Belarusian Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

"Units and troops of the Belarusian Armed Forces continue conducting joint training involving PMC Wagner military instructors. Not only special operations units and mechanized brigades, but also engineer troops as well as Radiological, Chemical and Biological Defense units have been implementing the roadmap for joint training," the ministry said in a statement.

According to it, "the focus is on ensuring the survivability of troops in combat."

Belarus’ Defense Ministry announced on July 20 that members of Belarusian special operations forces will perform combat training missions together with fighters from Wagner PMC at the Brestsky training ground near the Polish border. Prior to that, the defense agency said that Wagner fighters were involved in the training of Belarusian territorial troops near Osipovichi in the Mogilev Region. Minsk earlier announced that the Belarusian Defense Ministry and Wagner PMC had worked out a plan of interaction for the near future.

Also, the Belarusian Interior Ministry’s troops are conducting joint drills with Wagner PMC. Belarusian Interior Minister Ivan Kubrakov earlier said that the ministry’s personnel and representatives of the Wagner Group had worked out a clear-cut plan of interaction.

Belarus did not specify how many Wagner fighters have arrived.