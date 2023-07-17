Russian defense firm boosts output of components for Iskander missile system

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. The Central Research Institute of Automatics and Hydraulics (TsNIIAG, part of High Precision Systems Holding Company within the state tech corporation Rostec), the producer of control systems for Iskander missile systems, has boosted the output of components several-fold, the Holding Company’s press office reported on Monday.

"The Central Research Institute of Automatics and Hydraulics has boosted the output of components for theater and tactical missile systems several-fold compared to the previous year," the press office said in a statement.

TsNIIAG is a Russian defense enterprise engaged in creating precision control systems, in particular, for Iskander missile systems.

The Iskander theater missile system is designed to stealthily gear up for and deliver effective missile strikes against key enemy targets. The system’s high accuracy of fire at long ranges, its short readiness time and high efficiency of breaching adversary anti-ballistic missile defenses enables the Iskander to promptly strike any designated targets by one self-propelled launcher in a single launch or a salvo launch of two missiles.

The Iskander is a precision weapon with an operating range of 500 km. The missile’s warhead is capable of eradicating practically any target: enemy command posts, missile systems and multiple rocket launchers, long-range artillery, military convoys, communication hubs, air defense systems, and also fixed-and rotary-wing aircraft at airfields.

The Iskander theater missile system can employ both ballistic and cruise missiles that generate deception electronic interference in their final flight path and are invulnerable to enemy air defenses. A cruise missile can fly at ultralow altitudes and follow terrain features, while remaining unseen by enemy air defenses.