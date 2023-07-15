Russian forces destroy 20 Ukrainian troops in Kupyansk area over past day

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed 20 Ukrainian troops and a motorized artillery system in the Kupyansk area over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Saturday.

"The enemy’s losses amounted to 20 Ukrainian personnel, two armored combat vehicles, three motor vehicles, a D-20 howitzer and a Gvozdika motorized artillery system," the spokesman said.

In the Kupyansk direction, operational/tactical and army aircraft and artillery of Russia’s western battlegroup struck the Ukrainian army’s personnel and equipment in areas near the settlements of Krasnoye Pervoye, Molchanovo and Novomlynsk in the Kharkov Region, the general reported.