Joint patrols by Russian, Chinese militaries neutralize US provocations — Chinese daily

BEIJING, June 7. /TASS/. Patrols involving the armed forces of Russia and China in the Asia-Pacific Region (APR) have a neutralizing effect on the United States’ provocative actions, the Chinese daily Global Times said on Wednesday, citing the opinion of Chinese military experts.

"The militaries of China and Russia on Tuesday carried out a joint aerial strategic patrol in the Asia-Pacific Region, a move that experts said is conducive to peace and stability, offsetting the impact of consecutive US-led provocations in the region," the article reads.

The newspaper also quoted Wei Dongxu, a Beijing-based military expert, as saying that the joint patrols of the Chinese and Russian armed forces "serve as a powerful counterbalance to the US' hegemonic actions."

According to Zhang Xuefeng, another Chinese military expert, Beijing and Moscow are totally transparent in carrying out such joint activities, giving advance notice to all other parties. He said China and Russia thus demonstrate a responsible approach "to prevent misjudgment." It also confirms "how firm the China-Russia military cooperation is," the military expert added.

The Chinese Defense Ministry earlier said the militaries of China and Russia on Tuesday carried out a joint aerial strategic patrol over the Sea of Japan and the East China Sea Based on an annual cooperation schedule between the Chinese and Russian militaries.