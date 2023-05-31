Russian army snipers daily wipe out 1-2 major targets in Donetsk area — commander

DONETSK, May 31. /TASS/. Russian army snipers daily destroy 1-2 major targets in the southern Donetsk area to facilitate the advance of assault teams, commander of the southern battlegroup’s snipers with the call sign Orenburg told TASS on Wednesday.

"The primary goal is to shield infantry and we strike especially important targets, such as a machine gun operator and a grenade launcher gunner. Now we impede the enemy to rotate troops and advance. There are positions that we control. We have 1-2 reliably destroyed targets in each run," the commander said.

The snipers’ work denies the Ukrainian army’s retaliatory fire, which considerably facilitates the Russian army’s advance. They employ large-caliber guns with armor-piercing rounds and special short-range rifles, he said.