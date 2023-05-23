Russia, Southeast Asia see new avenues for military, technical cooperation — official

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. New opportunities are emerging for military and technical cooperation between Russia and Southeast Asian countries despite attempts to resist and influence this trend by a number of Western countries, says Dmitry Shugayev, director of Russia’s Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation.

"The current stage of relations pertaining to military-technical cooperation is marked, first and foremost, by a very strong resistance to such relations and attempts to influence them - both politically and economically - by a number of Western countries. However, despite all such complications, this has opened up new opportunities: Serious steps have been made on the issue of making payments in national or alternative currencies, and, as well, there has been a strengthening in the area of developing closer cooperation and establishing joint production," Shugayev said ahead of the LIMA 2023 international military trade show.

The Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace (LIMA) Exhibition is one the largest arms exhibitions in the Asia Pacific region. The exhibition has been held since 1991 under the aegis of the Malaysian Defense Ministry, with support from the country’s ministries of Transport and International Trade and Industry. This year, the event is taking place between May 23 and 27.