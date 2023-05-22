Russia’s Kalibr missile systems in high demand on world arms markets — Rosoboronexport

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Foreign customers show high interest in the Club-S and Club-N export versions of the Russian Kalibr cruise missile system, CEO of Russia’s state arms seller Rosoboronexport Alexander Mikheyev said on Monday.

"Among Russian naval hardware, Rosoboronexport notes the customers’ interest in the Rubezh-ME coastal defense missile system, the Pantsyr-ME surface-to-air missile/artillery system, the Club-S and Club-N missile systems, and also advanced ships and submarines capable of carrying them on their board: the Project 22356 frigate, the Project 20382 corvette, the Project 22160 patrol ship, the Karakurt-E-class ship and others," the Rosoboronexport press office quoted Mikheyev as saying on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of Russia’s military-technical cooperation.

The Kalibr (NATO reporting name: SS-N-27 Sizzler) is a Russian cruise missile system engineered and produced by the Yekaterinburg-based Novator Design Bureau (part of the Almaz-Antey defense manufacturer) and based on the S-10 Granat technology. The Kalibr missile system was unveiled in 1993. It was used as the basis to create ground-based, airborne, surface, submerged and export versions. Currently, various modifications of Kalibr missile systems are in service with the armed forces of Russia, India and China.

The Russian Defense Ministry regularly posts videos of the launch of Kalibr seaborne long-range missiles that strike enemy infrastructure sites in Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine.