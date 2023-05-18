Russian Defense Ministry announces shipment of military products to Nicaraguan Army

MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. Russian Defense Ministry shipped a batch of military products to the Nicaraguan Army within the bilateral military-technical cooperation, the Ministry announced Thursday.

"Within the framework of military-technical cooperation in May 2023, the Russian Defense Ministry made another shipment of military-purpose products to the Army of Nicaragua. The Russian Ministry shipped upgraded engineering and construction vehicles for engineering units that face humanitarian missions on providing aid to civilians amid emergencies, among other things," the Ministry said.

In addition, the Ministry said, Russian-made small watercraft were shipped for Nicaraguan Navy’s internal waters protection forces.

The Ministry said that the military-technical cooperation takes place in order to develop and strengthen the relations between Moscow and Managua, it aims to increase the level of national security and defense capabilities of the two states, and prove that Russia, as usual, views Nicaragua as its strategic partner in Central America.

The Defense Ministry also underscored that Russia values Nicaragua’s position on the international arena, which also supports Russia’s proposals on various points of global agenda that Russia raises for discussion in the UN General Assembly.