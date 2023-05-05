Kalashnikov gunmaker begins deliveries of new field outfits for Russian troops

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Triada-TKO (part of the Kalashnikov firearms manufacturer) has begun the deliveries of new all-weather field outfits for troops designed jointly with Russia’s Defense Ministry, the Kalashnikov Group press office reported on Friday.

"Triada-TKO LLC has begun the deliveries of new all-weather field outfits to the customer. The first batch included several dozen thousand summer and wind-and water-resistant sets of uniforms and service caps," the press office said in a statement.

The new VKPO 3.0 field outfits have been designed jointly with specialists of the Russian Defense Ministry’s clothing supply department and feature improved properties, it said.