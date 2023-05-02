Russian army has enough ammo and Kiev’s losses mounting, says defense chief

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. Russian forces have already received sufficient ammunition for effectively inflicting damage on the enemy by firepower and the domestic defense industry generally meets the requirements of the Army and the Navy, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu told a conference call with military commanders on Tuesday.

In April, Kiev lost over 15,000 troops and 430 armored vehicles in battles. Therefore, the Kiev regime’s manpower losses increased by a third compared to February (the Russian Defense Ministry did not report about the Kiev regime’s military personnel losses in March).

TASS has put together the highlights of the Russian defense minister’s speech.

Ukrainian army’s losses

"The Russian Armed Forces are conducting active operations along the entire engagement line. Despite the unprecedented military assistance from Western countries, the enemy is sustaining heavy losses."

According to the data of the Russian Defense Ministry, in the past month alone, the Kiev regime lost over 15,000 troops, eight combat aircraft and 277 unmanned aerial vehicles, 430 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 18 multiple rocket launchers and 225 artillery guns and mortars.

As the data indicate, Ukraine’s manpower losses proved to be higher in April than in February while equipment losses exceeded the January figures (the latest information publicly reported by the Russian Defense Ministry), although Ukraine lost more aircraft at that time.

Russian defense industry’s operation

"As a whole, the defense industry meets the requirements of the Army and the Navy." Compared to early 2022, the amount of purchased basic armaments grew by 170% and "especially needed weapons" by seven times, the defense chief said.

"This year, a sufficient amount of ammunition has been delivered to the Armed Forces for inflicting effective damage on the enemy by firepower."

In addition, Russian military specialists have achieved successes in recovering damaged or broken military hardware and preventing equipment breakdowns, the defense minister said.

"Presently, the daily amount of repaired armaments exceeds the amount of broken equipment in the proportion of three to two. Thanks to organizational measures taken, the amount of unfit equipment subject to repairs has dwindled by 1.5 times," he said.

Mass production of new weapons

Russia’s Tactical Missiles Corporation that rolls out missile systems, anti-ship, anti-radar and other missiles, has launched the mass production of new weapons.

"With regard to some latest weapon systems, the corporation has switched over to serial production, having finished all the R&D stages within the shortest time possible," Shoigu said.

As a whole, "the enterprise fulfils the defense procurement plan within the established timeframe" but today it is necessary to "double the production of precision weapons within the shortest time possible."

Heating period

The heating period at Russian Defense Ministry facilities "passed in normal mode, despite complex weather conditions" while preparations for the next period "commenced according to plan.".