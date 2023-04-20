Russia offers Taifun-K import-substituted armored vehicle to foreign customers

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. Russia has offered the Taifun-K (K-53949) armored vehicle completely made of domestic parts and components to foreign customers, the press office of Rosoboronexport (part of the state tech corporation Rostec) announced on Thursday.

"Rosoboronexport offers its partners an armored vehicle of the Taifun-K family made solely of Russian components. The vehicle has proven its worth as a reliable and highly protected personnel carrier. The Taifun-K is operational in the Russian Army and has demonstrated its performance in real operational and combat conditions," the press office quoted Rosoboronexport CEO Alexander Mikheyev as saying.

Taifun-K armored vehicles are capable of accelerating to 100 km/h, surmounting water obstacles 1.5 meters deep without any preliminary preparations and climbing 30-degree slopes. The vehicles are outfitted with an onboard data control system, a central tire-inflation system and bullet-proof tires, a panoramic view video surveillance system, an automatic fire extinguishing system and a diesel auxiliary power unit. In addition, Taifun-K vehicles can be equipped with remote-controlled weapon stations with stabilized armament. The weapons suite varies, depending on the customer’s needs.

Model K-53949 Taifun-K armored vehicles offer enhanced mine-resistant and ballistic protection provided by composite armor, including an armored hull and add-on armor plates with ceramic elements, and also a streamlined hull design and detachable anti-mine plates. Troop seats feature a suspension system of attachment to the roof and are equipped with blast energy absorbing elements.