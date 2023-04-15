Russian forces eliminate Ukrainian mortar, artillery gun in Kherson Region

GENICHESK, April 15. /TASS/. Russian artillery has wiped out a Ukrainian 120mm mortar and a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery gun on the right bank of the Dnieper River in the Kherson Region, a local emergencies official told reporters on Saturday.

"A Gvozdika [artillery gun] with a munition package was destroyed near Aleksandrovka last night. Five Ukrainian soldiers were killed," the official reported.

On Friday, a 120mm mortar with an ammunition package and a crew was destroyed in artillery fire near Yantarnoye, he added. According to him, five Ukrainian troops were killed, and another three servicemen sustained wounds in the Russian attack.

The region’s emergencies agencies said earlier that Ukrainian troops fired 40 rounds of cannon artillery on five localities on the left bank of the Dnieper in the Kherson Region last night.