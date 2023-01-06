Russian forces destroy launcher, radar of Ukrainian S-300 air defense system in DPR

MOSCOW, January 6. /TASS/. The Russian armed forces destroyed the launcher and a radar station of the Ukrainian S-300 anti-aircraft missile system (SAM) in a day before the ceasefire came into force, official representative of the Russian Defense Ministry, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov said on Friday.

"A launcher and a radar station of the Ukrainian S-300 anti-aircraft missile system were destroyed in the areas of the settlements of Avdeevka and Rai-Aleksandrvka of the Donetsk People's Republic," he said.

According to him, operational-tactical aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces hit 65 artillery units in firing positions, forces, and military equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in 102 areas in a day.

According to him, before the ceasefire came into force, the Russian military destroyed three depots of artillery ammunition of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in a day in the Donetsk People's Republic and the Kherson region.

Russian air defense systems have destroyed five drones over the past day, he said. Meanwhile, eight American rockets from HIMARS multiple launch rocket system were also intercepted.

The ceasefire by the Russian troops in the special military operation zone formally came into force at 12:00 on Friday.