Russian peacekeepers hold negotiations to restore traffic through Lachin corridor

MOSCOW, December 13. /TASS/. The Russian peacekeeper contingent command is holding negotiations with Azerbaijani representatives in order to restore car traffic through the Lachin corridor, the Russian Defense Ministry announced Tuesday.

"The Russian peacekeeper contingent command is holding negotiations with Azerbaijani representative on restoring unobstructed civilian car traffic through the Stepanakert-Goris road direction," the Ministry said.

Earlier, the Armenpress news agency reported that a group of Azerbaijani nationals in civilian clothes, who called themselves ecologists, blocked the Stepanakert-Goris highway on December 12. Yerevan perceived the incident as a provocation by the official Baku, aimed at creating a humanitarian catastrophe in the unrecognized republic. On Tuesday, several hundred people - mostly representatives of youth opposition organizations - organized a protest near the UN office in downtown Yerevan, demanding to engage political instruments to unblock the Lachin corridor.

The corridor is the only road connecting Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh.