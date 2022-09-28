Budget proposal calls for more than 13.7 tln rubles for Russia’s defense in 2023-2025

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. The government’s budget proposal that was submitted to the State Duma on Wednesday is calling for more than 13.7 trillion rubles ($233.4 bln) for Russia’s national defense in 2023-2025, according to a memo that accompanies the proposal.

"Budgetary allocations for the National Defense item will total 4.9 trillion rubles ($83.5 bln) in 2023, 4.6 trillion rubles ($78.4 bln) in 2024 and 4.2 trillion rubles ($71.6 bln) in 2025," the memo said.

The spending would make up 3.3%, 2.9% and 2.5% of GDP for these years, respectively. The allocations would make up 17.1% of the total budget spending in 2023, up from 2022. In 2024 and 2025, they will decline to make up 16.2% and 15.1%, respectively.