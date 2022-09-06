Russia, Turkey have no problems regarding shipment of S-400 air defense systems — senator

ANKARA, September 6. /TASS/. Russia and Turkey have no problems regarding the shipment of Russian-made S-400 missile air defense systems to the republic, says senator Andrey Klimov, member of the United Russia party Supreme council and deputy chairman of the party’s General council on international cooperation.

"The Russian-Turkish talks on S-400 require silence," he told representatives of Russian and Turkish media at the Russian embassy in Ankara Tuesday. "Sometimes, this silence causes rumors. The only thing I can say is that there are no problems in Russian-Turkish relations regarding the S-400. We have experience of this kind of trade relations. Overall, it is a positive experience."

According to Klimov, "such deals are mutually beneficial."

"Meanwhile, the S-400s are not aimed against third states, those are defensive systems. Meanwhile, US planes are offensive weapons, including the planes they sell to Greece. This is the difference," Klimov added.

Russia and Turkey signed a contract on shipment of S-400 systems in 2017. Turkey has become the first NATO member state to buy these systems from Russia. Ankara’s decision caused a harsh reaction from the US and the alliance in general. The US continues its attempts to force Turkey to reject the Russian systems.