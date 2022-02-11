Russia informs Ukraine that Black Sea, Azov Sea restrictions lifted

KIEV, February 11. /TASS/. The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has confirmed that Russia lifted restrictions in the Black and Azov Seas, its press service told the RBC-Ukraine news agency on Friday.

When asked whether Russia was expected to lift the closure of areas of the Black and Azov Seas, the border guard service said, "Yes. We have received confirmation."

Earlier, Russia with "coastal warnings" declared vast areas of the Azov and Black Seas dangerous and closed them to navigation from February 13 to 19 in connection with the exercise, which involves missile and artillery firing. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry protested in this regard.

The Russian Navy is conducting naval drills in January-February. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, "the main focus of the exercises is to practice the actions of the Russian Navy and Air Force to protect Russian national interests in the World Ocean, as well as to counter military threats to Russia from the direction of seas and oceans." The exercises will take place in the waters adjacent to Russian territory and also in operationally important areas of the oceans.

The drills cover the seas adjacent to Russian territory and also operationally important areas of the World Ocean. Overall, the massive drills will bring together over 140 warships and support vessels, more than 60 aircraft, 1,000 items of military hardware and about 10,000 troops.